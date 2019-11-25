Jeffrey Epstein Case: Prince Andrew’s Accuser Ready to Testify to FBI – Report

The accusations, which the alleged sex slave first floated in 2007, may add weight to the ongoing FBI investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, a one-time friend of Prince Andrew’s. The Prince has already faced allegations of rape in this case but vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

A woman who has accused Prince Andrew of sexual misconduct at Jeffrey Epstein’s home is ready to talk to American prosecutors looking into Jeffrey Epstein’s case, The Mirror reports.

Johanna Sjoberg, 39, claims that Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, had recruited her to provide sexual massages to the late financier.

Sjoberg also alleged that Andrew groped her breast when she sat on his nap at Epstein’s New York home in 2001. She was 21 at the time.

“As a victim of Epstein, Sjoberg’s testimony over how she was recruited and abused is vital to the FBI,” an anonymous source told The Mirror.

“Andrew has had serious allegations made against him and agents are determined that a person’s standing in life does not make them immune from being ­questioned.”

Nearly a dozen women have brought accusations of sexual abuse against Jeffrey Epstein, the New York hedge fund manager, who died in his Manhattan prison cell in August while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking involving minors.

One of the alleged “sex slaves”, Victoria Roberts-Giuffre, claims that she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew in the early 2000s. The 59-year-old royal, who is known to have been friends with Epstein, denies the allegations. In a bid to clear his public image, he has recently given a lengthy interview on those charges, which many deemed inconclusive and even damaging.

The interview addressed the claims by Roberts-Giuffre but did not focus on Sjoberg’s accusations, which she first made in 2007.

It has been reported that the FBI and the US Department of Justice are discussing whether to interview Prince Andrew on his connections with Epstein. The Duke of York would be “happy to cooperate” with the FBI, a source close to the royal told The Sunday Times.