Register
21:51 GMT +323 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Official calls and evening reception for TRH The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

    Prince Andrew’s Attempt to Dismiss Sex Abuse Claims 'Horrified' Meghan Markle’s Friends – Report

    CC BY 4.0 / Office of the Governor-General / Official calls and evening reception for TRH The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe

    The Duke of York commented on his friendship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and allegations that he had sex with a 17-year-old girl who had been trafficked by the disgraced financier in an interview with the BBC last week. He also stepped down as a royal public figure and was reportedly told to move his private office out of Buckingham Palace.

    Friends of Duchess of Sussex Meghan, who is known to be a staunch advocate of women's rights, were horrified and left feeling uncomfortable by Prince Andrew's remarks about sex with an underage girl amid the ongoing Epstein scandal, The Telegraph reports, citing an unnamed source.

    In his interview with the BBC, aired last week, the royal, embroiled in a sex scandal, denied that he had sex with Virginia Roberts Giuffre when she was just 17, but gave an explanation that stunned former US actress Meghan Markle’s friends, as the report by The Daily Telegraph suggests.

    He noted that “if you're a man it is a positive act to have sex with somebody", and so he would recall if he had slept with the woman.

    According to the outlet, one of Meghan Markle’s friends noted that Prince Andrew’s interview had "left everyone watching it wanting to curl under a table. It just got worse and worse and worse".

    "Actually, it's a positive act for anybody, man or woman to have sex, because if it's not a positive act, then there is not that consent, and that's rape", Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson stated, noting that his line of argumentation was "very difficult" to hear.

    Prince Andrew Steps Out of Public Eye

    Although Queen Elizabeth’s son gave the aforementioned interview to the BBC to put an end to speculations about his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein in what seemed to be an attempt at damage control, it only went downhill. The Telegraph reports that he was told to stay away from his much-cherished business venture Pitch@Palace, founded by the Duke of York and run from Buckingham Palace. The “@Palace” part of its name is being removed, as is the clause that allowed him receiving two percent from investment deals.

    In this file photo taken on November 03, 2019, Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York arrives for the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit in Bangkok on November 3, 2019.
    © AFP 2019 / Lillian Suwanrumpha
    Queen Reportedly ‘Kicks’ Prince Andrew’s Office Out of Buckingham Palace Amid Epstein Probe
    The company will reportedly have to find other premises for its staff, while the prince is being told to move his private office out of the Palace, The Times has revealed. The move was reportedly authorised by the Queen herself.

    Earlier this week, the 59-year-old said in a statement that he had asked his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, if he could step down from public engagements “for the foreseeable future”, which she accepted. He explained that the ramifications of the scandal and ongoing probe into the dealings of the paedophile had hit his "family's work" and "many organisations and charities" that his family supports.

    Descending to Disgrace

    Several of Epstein's alleged sex victims claimed in separate lawsuits that they had witnessed Prince Andrew – the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth II – present during multiple parties at Epstein's mansions.

    One of the main pieces of evidence against Prince Andrew is documented in a 2001 photograph of Virginia Roberts Giuffre, now 35, with the prince’s arm tightly around her waist, when she was 17. Giuffre, one of Epstein's many accusers, has testified that the paedophile has sex-trafficked her to Britain's Prince Andrew. The royal family and Prince Andrew have denied involvement in any crime or knowing about the crimes committed by Epstein.

    Epstein Saga

    An attendee wears a hat that says Epstein Didn't Kill Himself as militia members and pro-gun rights activists participating in the Declaration of Restoration rally listen to speakers in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 9, 2019
    © REUTERS / Jim Urquhart
    ‘Perfect Storm of Screw-Ups’: US Attorney General Asserts Epstein Committed Suicide
    Financier Jeffrey Epstein, the deceased convicted sex abuser, had been under investigation for nearly two decades at the time of his suspicious death earlier this year. The convicted paedophile – who is reportedly linked to many wealthy and powerful people, including US Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump – was inexplicably taken off suicide watch, despite reportedly having tried to kill himself just weeks earlier. In 2008, he was sentenced after being convicted as a sex offender and paedophile. Epstein served a light sentence of just 13 months.

    Related:

    Ex-UK Consul Cannot ‘Recall’ Prince Andrew’s NY Visit Amid Denials of Staying With Epstein
    Prince Andrew Prepares to Testify on Ties With Accused Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein - Report
    Queen Reportedly ‘Kicks’ Prince Andrew’s Office Out of Buckingham Palace Amid Epstein Probe
    Tags:
    Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew, UK royal family, Meghan Markle, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 November
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 November
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse