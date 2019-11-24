Register
    Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show in London, May 14, 2017.

    SNP Ready to Discuss Labour Pact Only if Trident Nukes Removed from Scotland - Sturgeon

    © REUTERS / Jeff Overs
    Europe
    The SNP’s Westminster leader, Ian Blackford, has previously stated that the party refuses to make investments in the Trident nuclear programme and that its abandonment could be included in the party’s post-election "wish-list".

    The Scottish National Party is willing to discuss a coalition deal with a minority Labour government after the election, provided that the Trident nuclear submarines are removed from Scotland, the country's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Sunday.

    Sturgeon also added that the party is only looking for a “less formal arrangement” rather than a full-fledged coalition with the Labour Party.

    "In terms of supporting a minority Labour government, I have been clear we wouldn't have a formal coalition, it would be a less formal arrangement, and yes of course I would expect (Labour leader) Jeremy Corbyn and the Labour Party to respect Scotland's right to choose our own future", Sturgeon was quoted by Sky News as saying.

    Coalition Agreement Talks

    The SNP previously underscored that the removal of the Trident nuclear submarine fleet from the Faslane naval base in Scotland would be central to any agreement with the Labour Party in the event of a general election win.

    Reacting to the statement, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace warned that a deal between Labour and the Scottish National Party would put the country’s security at risk.

    FILE PHOTO: Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and Labour Party's Shadow Secretary of State for Departing the European Union Keir Starmer leave after a meeting with European Union's Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels, Belgium March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo
    Yves Herman
    Jeremy Corbyn Rules Out Coalition Deal After Election Amid Reports of Likely SNP Pact

    Last week, UK opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn ruled out the possibility of a coalition agreement, saying that the party is not going to “do deals with anybody”.

    The SNP first floated the idea of a possible alliance with Labour to help it gain a governing majority in Parliament earlier this month, saying that it would expect a second independence referendum in return.

    The United Kingdom is set to hold an early Parliamentary election amid the Brexit stalemate as the legislature was unable to agree on a deal negotiated by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The vote is set to take place on 12 December.

    Support for the Tories has fallen slightly, going down two percentage points, according to a recent survey by Deltapoll. It currently stands at 43%, while support for the Labour Party remains unchanged at 30%.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
