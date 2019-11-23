France Declares 'Red Alert' for Southeastern Coastal Departments Amid Flash Floods

"Red level in Var and Alpes-Maritimes. If you live in these departments, be vigilant, warn your relatives and friends and follow recommendations of the authorities", Castaner wrote on Twitter.
He added that relevant agencies were working at the scene to help people.
🔴 #PluiesInondations et #Inondations : le #Var et les #AlpesMaritimes sont placés en #VigilanceRouge.— Ministère de l'Intérieur - Alerte (@Beauvau_Alerte) November 23, 2019
Des #inondations importantes sont attendues entre cette nuit et la matinée de dimanche.
👉 https://t.co/OFNrO4qWoV
⚠️ Respectez les consignes de #sécurité & protégez vos biens. pic.twitter.com/hXE9AaEYxq
According to the BFMTV channel, hundreds of people have been evacuated due to heavy rains in the department of Var. At least 1,300 homes have faced a blackout, with trains also running with delays.
Les eaux furieuses dévalent certains secteurs de #Brignoles dans le #Var. #VigilanceRouge source vidéo : Mélanie Magro pic.twitter.com/vdrTf50CH3— Extrême Météo (@ExtremeMeteo) November 23, 2019
Most recently, last week, France faced another weather anomaly when hundreds of thousands of homes suffered from a power outage amid heavy snowfalls in the region of Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, southeast-central France.
