'White Christmas in November' Huge Amount of Snow Blankets Northern Italy - Photo, Video

Although the most humid months for northern Italy are October-November, in this two-month period precipitation has reached exception levels, Italy's Meteo Giornale reported.

The heavy snowfall started in the Italian Alps on 15 November, covering houses and cars in the region with about 1.5 metres of snow, the reports say.

The ski resort Madonna di Campiglio has literally been buried under the snow. The same view has been observed in the vicinity of the Pragser Wildsee (Lake Braies) and the city of Cuneo.

Local residents and tourists have shared pictures of giant snowdrifts that appeared in less than 24 hours.

Beautiful winter scenery, yesterday at Braies lake, N Italy.



Video recorded by Gabriele Marche - posted with permission.

​Heavy rain in the province of Trento turned into a heavy snowfall that created 0.8 and 1.2 metre-snowdrifts. According to the authorities, some sections of roads in the high mountain areas or near the passes have been closed due to snow and danger of an avalanche.

Thanks to William Bombarda for the report - posted with permission

Good afternoon from the snowy winterland of northern Italy. Overnight we got at least a foot of fresh powder snow perfect for all you skiers. Headed out for a walk soon and will snap some photos. Have a great day and a fun filled weekend!

​​The weather will remain very poor for several days across most of Italy and the regions most affected will be the Tyrrhenian area and in particular the northwest and the northeast of the country, according to the country's meteorology agency.