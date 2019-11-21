Register
17:25 GMT +321 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond delivers his final speech as the leader of the Scottish National Party at the SNP Annual National Party Conference in Perth, Scotland on November 14, 2014

    Former Scottish FM Alex Salmond Charged With 14 Sexual Assault Counts, Pleads Not Guilty

    © AFP 2019 / ANDY BUCHANAN
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe

    The offences, which Mr Salmond has repeatedly and adamently denied, allegedly took place between 2008 and 2014, and involved 10 women whilst he was First Minister.

    Former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond is set to face trial in 2020 over multiple sexual assault allegations, with one charge linked to an attempted rape whilst living at the Bute House in Edinburgh.

    The 14 charges levied against him involve ten counts of sexual assault, two counts of indecent assault and one count of attempted rape, reports said. The four-week-long trial is set to begin on 9 March. 

    An indictment accused the former Scottish National Party leader of attempted rape at Bute House, where he blocked her escape, took off her clothing, pinned her to a wall and forced himself on her whilst on a bed.

    The charge said: “[You did] push her onto a bed, kneel over her, pin her to the bed by her shoulder, lie naked on top of her, cause your erect penis to touch her body and you did attempt to rape her.

    A further charge said that Mr Salmond forced a second woman to sit on a bed at Bute House and carry out sexual abuse "with the intent to rape her".

    Scottish bar leader and Dean of the Faculty of Advocates, Gordon Jackson QC, and Shelagh McCall QC will represent the former First Minister.

    His legal team had launched a defence statement in court pleading "not guilty on all charges", a weary Mr Salmond said in a public statement outside the High Court in Edinburgh, adding that he would not say anything to influence the ongoing general election and its "democratic process".

    He said: "We're now into our second year of court actions, first civil and now criminal. It's all of ten months since we won the civil action. I am innocent, and I will defend my position vigorously.

    The defendant took no further questions and said that he would go with his legal team at Parliament Hall for consultations.

    The news comes after he was arrested just weeks after a trial involving a separate case in January. Salmond, who propelled the SNP to political dominance across Scotland, won a civil court case against the Scottish government, which accused him of sexual harassment in early 2019.

    The former Scottish leader denied all allegations after being arrested and charged in the government-led probe. The Scottish government should pay costs incurred during the former FM's trial, the Court of Session ruled in January.

    "The only thing I can say is I refute absolutely these allegations of criminality," he said at the time.

    He previously won a civil case against the Scottish Government over a botched probe into allegations made against him. The Government admitted its procedures had been flawed and paid out more than £500,000 in legal expenses.

    Mr Salmond led the SNP for 20 years in two stints and took the party from the fringes to political dominance north of the border. He was first minister from 2007 until 2014, when he failed to achieve his political dream of breaking-up Britain in the 2014 referendum.

    Mr Salmond, 64, lives with his wife Moira, 81, in a converted mill in the Aberdeenshire village of Strichen. The couple have been married 37 years. He now hosts a chat show for the Russian television broadcaster RT.

    Twelve of the charges he faces relate to the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009, which his government introduced.

    Related:

    Alex Salmond 'Not Adequately Informed' About Harassment Allegations - Lawyer
    Humiliation for Scottish Gov't as Its Ex-Leader Salmond Wins Sex Assault Review
    Alex Salmond Wins the First Skirmish in the Political Witch-Hunt Against Him
    Scotland Police Arrest Ex-First Minister Alex Salmond Over Sexual Harassment
    Tags:
    court case, trial, rape, Alex Salmond
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From Runway to Parliament: Top 8 Dazzling Winners of Beauty Pageants Who Became Politicians
    From Runway to Parliament: Top 8 Dazzling Winners of Beauty Pageants Who Became Politicians
    Faustian Bargain
    Faustian Bargain
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse