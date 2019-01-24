Scotland Police Arrest Ex-First Minister Alex Salmond Over Sexual Harassment

The news comes just weeks after Alex Salmond won a legal battle against the Scottish government over alleged sexual harassment.

Scottish police have confirmed that former first minister of Scotland, Alex Salmond, has been arrested and charged in a sexual harassment probe.

The news comes less than a month after the former first minister won a crucial legal battle against the devolved government in Scotland. On 8 January, the Court of Session in the Scottish capital of Edinburgh ruled that Scottish government ministers should pay the costs incurred.

Police Scotland on Alex #Salmond: “We can confirm a 64 year-old man has been arrested and charged and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal. Proceedings are now live under the contempt of court act” @SkyNews — James Matthews (@jamesmatthewsky) January 24, 2019

According to the Scottish government, two complaints were officially made against Salmond, but the identities of the claimants have remained confidential. At least one of the alleged harassment incidents took place as early as in December 2013, media reported.

Salmond, who has strongly denied any sexual harassment, announced his resignation from the Scottish National Party in August in order to preserve the unity of the party and blunt opposition criticism.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW