Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Opposition Leader Jeremy Corbyn Hold First Electoral Debate - Video

In early November, the British Parliament passed PM Johnson's bill approving the snap general election on 12 December, with 438 MPs voting in favour of it and 20 - against.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn are holding the first live televised debate of Britain's election this Tuesday. Earlier, it was reported that Johnson wrote to Corbyn outlining four crucial questions regarding his Brexit policy that he accused him of having evaded in the campaign so far.

The UK Parliament agreed to hold a snap general election earlier this month with the date being set for 12 December. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had repeatedly demanded a snap election in a bid to break the deadlock over his proposed terms for withdrawing from the EU, which has been in limbo for quite a while. According to the UK PM, after the election, a new parliament and government will be able to ratify the deal.

