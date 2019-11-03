Support for the Tories fluctuates at around 36-42 percent in the upcoming snap election on 12 December, as the political turmoil over UK's departure from the European Union continues in the country.

The Conservative Party is most likely to come first in the looming December snap election in Britain, according to the latest national polls.

A recent poll conducted by YouGov/Sunday Times put the Conservatives in first place at 39 per cent. The opposition Labour Party led by Jeremy Corbyn comes in second at 27 per cent, followed by the Liberal Democrats at 16 per cent and Nigel Farage's Brexit Party at 7 per cent.

ComRes/Sunday Express put support for the Tories at 36 per cent, Labour Party at 28 per cent, the Liberal Democrats at 18 per cent and Brexit Party at 10 per cent.

Deltapoll/Mos Poll placed Conservatives in first place with 40 per cent, followed by Labour (28 per cent), LibDems (14 per cent), and Brexit Party (11 per cent).

An ORB poll for the Sunday Telegraph also showed that Conservatives are most likely to get a majority on 12 December at 36 per cent, followed, as expected, by Labour at 28 per cent, the Liberal Democrats at 14 per cent and Brexit Party at 12 per cent.

Users also took part in a Twitter poll, saying that a party's Brexit stance is most likely to determine their vote in the upcoming election.

Today's Twitter Poll: Brexit v party v policies? In the coming general election which will likely impact your vote most...



- Your view on Brexit (leave or remain)

- Party loyalty

- A party's (non Brexit) policies — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) October 30, 2019

The British Parliament passed PM Johnson's bill approving a 12 December vote on Tuesday, with 438 MPs voting in favour of it and 20 - against. Earlier, UK's lawmakers rejected amendments to change the election date to 9 December.

It will be Britain's first winter general election since 1923.