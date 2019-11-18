Boris Johnson Cuts Off Talk About Prince Andrew Amid Uproar Over Interview on Epstein Connections

As journalists asked Boris Johnson for his thoughts on the Duke of York scandal, the prime minister told them exactly how he feels about commenting on matters that concern the royal family.

As British Prince Andrew’s recent interview with BBC regarding his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and allegations about him having sex with a teenage girl sent ripples both online and offline, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not mince his words as he made his stance on the matter explicitly clear.

As reporters sought to obtain the prime minister’s opinion on the matter, he simply told them that he has no intention to get "dragged" into this issue, refusing to give any further comment.

"I won't get dragged into commentary about matters concerning the royal family," Johnson stated.

Last week, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, sat down with the BBC’s Emily Maitlis to discuss his ties with Epstein and allegations of child sexual abuse.

As explanations provided by the prince quickly elicited a barrage of criticism and a wave of memes courtesy of social media users, it appears that Queen Elizabeth II apparently did not approve of Andrew’s decision to give the interview.