Man Arrested at Heathrow Airport Charged With Terrorism Offence

Mamun Rashid, 26, will appear before a court on Monday to face charges of preparing terrorist acts, a statement by the police says.

A man who was arrested at Heathrow Airport in London after arriving from Turkey has been charged with terrorism offences.

The 26-year-old man, identified as Mamun Rashid, was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of offences related to the military conflict in Syria. He will now appear in court on Monday to be charged with the preparation of terrorist acts, according to a statement by police.

Earlier this week, the Turkish Ministry of Internal Affairs said that it was expelling eight Daesh* prisoners to Germany and Great Britain.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia