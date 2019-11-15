British Police Say Arrest Man on Suspicion of Terrorism, Arrest 'Syria-Related'

LONDON (Sputnik) - British police detained a man arriving from Turkey on suspicion of terrorism, Scotland Yard said on Thursday, adding that the arrest was related to Syria.

"The 26-year-old man was arrested after arriving at Heathrow airport on an inbound flight to the UK from Turkey. He was arrested on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts under section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006... The arrest is Syria-related. Enquiries continue", the London Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

The suspect is currently in custody.

Earlier, the Turkish Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that Turkey on Thursday expelled eight Daesh* prisoners to Germany and Great Britain.

The Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan also stressed on Tuesday, that Turkey will proceed with deporting Daesh fighters regardless of whether their home countries will accept them or not.

The man detained at Heathrow Airport is purportedly one of the militants deported from Turkey.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia