'Yellow Vests' in France Mark 1 Year Anniversary

On 17 November 2019, the Yellow Vests (Gilets Jaunes in French) movement in Paris marks its first anniversary since the people first took to the streets in mid-November 2018 to protest against the French government's policies.
Yesterday, yellow vest protesters flooded the streets in Paris again, shouting offensive slogans to the police and throwing glass bottles and rubbish at the officers. As the clashes grew violent, the police had to ban the rallies.
"Faced with the violence from rioters, the police and gendarmes have been able to finally restore the order'', the French Ministry of Interior said in a statement on Twitter.
#Manifestations #Acte53 Face à la violence des casseurs, policiers et gendarmes ont su agir avec sang-froid pour rétablir l’ordre. À Paris comme sur l’ensemble du territoire, leur engagement a été total. Une nouvelle fois. @prefpolice @Gendarmerie@PoliceNationale pic.twitter.com/G8rE7zbQEa— Ministère de l'Intérieur (@Place_Beauvau) November 16, 2019
The media is reporting thousands of protesters across the whole country have taken part in Friday rallies, the day before the anniversary.
📸Retour en images sur l’#Acte53 des #GiletsJaunes de ce samedi 16 novembre. Des incidents Place d’Italie ou encore Les Halles. Les GJ annoncent près de 40 000 manifestants en #France contre 28 000 personnes dont 4 700 à #Paris pour la préfecture de police.#ActeLIII #YellowVests pic.twitter.com/JuU3dkaHuc— Charles Baudry (@CharlesBaudry) November 16, 2019
«Fallait pas nous nasser aussi longtemps»— Nicolas Mayart (@NicoMay) November 16, 2019
Du matériel de chantier est entassé rue de Tolbiac à #Paris. La manif sauvage avance à grande vitesse. #GiletJaunes#Acte53 #1anDeColere #ActeLIII pic.twitter.com/HWUCTKbpPC
Others also witnessed protesters smashing windows, destroying bus stops and setting cars on fire in Paris.
Quand cela va-t-il cesser ? 😡— Pé_Acнe (@pe__ache) November 16, 2019
Cela sert à quoi de détruire les véhicules des parisiens ? 😡
Y en a marre !!#GiletJaunes #Acte53 #Paris
🎦 @YahooActuFR
pic.twitter.com/BLJt2XiSKT
#Acte53 des #GiletsJaunes : les GJ ont laisse des messages place d'Italie, à l'attention du gouvernement.— actu Paris (@actufrparis) November 16, 2019
Direct @actufr ➡️ https://t.co/L0UpbaBso4 pic.twitter.com/RqhBOo5J3V
Yellow Vest Movement in France
The yellow vest demonstrations originated on 17 November last year, initially as rallies against the government's intent to raise fuel taxes.
Despite the French government's decision to abandon fuel tax hikes, the protests around the country continued and quickly grew into a full-scale movement with regular rallies on Saturday.
Throughout the year, the rallies continued and were often accompanied by heavy clashes with the French police, resulting in numerous people injured on both sides.
French President Emmanuel Macron also pledged economic reforms and stability in the country, but that did little to curb the protests, and the president himself continues to come under harsh attacks from the French citizens. Nevertheless, earlier in September, he confessed that "in a certain way, the Gilets Jaunes were very good for me because it reminded me who I should be".
All comments
Show new comments (0)