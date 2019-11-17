'Yellow Vests' in France Mark 1 Year Anniversary

Ahead of the anniversary, yellow vest protesters took to the streets in Paris, which ended up in violent, bloody clashes between the protesters and security forces, and the event was eventually banned by the Paris police.

On 17 November 2019, the Yellow Vests (Gilets Jaunes in French) movement in Paris marks its first anniversary since the people first took to the streets in mid-November 2018 to protest against the French government's policies.

Yesterday, yellow vest protesters flooded the streets in Paris again, shouting offensive slogans to the police and throwing glass bottles and rubbish at the officers. As the clashes grew violent, the police had to ban the rallies.

"Faced with the violence from rioters, the police and gendarmes have been able to finally restore the order'', the French Ministry of Interior said in a statement on Twitter.

#Manifestations #Acte53 Face à la violence des casseurs, policiers et gendarmes ont su agir avec sang-froid pour rétablir l’ordre. À Paris comme sur l’ensemble du territoire, leur engagement a été total. Une nouvelle fois. @prefpolice @Gendarmerie@PoliceNationale pic.twitter.com/G8rE7zbQEa — Ministère de l'Intérieur (@Place_Beauvau) November 16, 2019

The media is reporting thousands of protesters across the whole country have taken part in Friday rallies, the day before the anniversary.

Others also witnessed protesters smashing windows, destroying bus stops and setting cars on fire in Paris.

Yellow Vest Movement in France

The yellow vest demonstrations originated on 17 November last year, initially as rallies against the government's intent to raise fuel taxes.

Despite the French government's decision to abandon fuel tax hikes, the protests around the country continued and quickly grew into a full-scale movement with regular rallies on Saturday.

Throughout the year, the rallies continued and were often accompanied by heavy clashes with the French police, resulting in numerous people injured on both sides.

French President Emmanuel Macron also pledged economic reforms and stability in the country, but that did little to curb the protests, and the president himself continues to come under harsh attacks from the French citizens. Nevertheless, earlier in September, he confessed that "in a certain way, the Gilets Jaunes were very good for me because it reminded me who I should be".