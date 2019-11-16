Spanish Publisher Withdraws Book by Russian Napoleon Expert-Turned-Murderer From Its Catalogue

This is the only book by Sokolov published in Spain, a country that he visited regularly to participate in historical re-enactments. However, publisher’s decision has provoked mixed reactions from experts.

The Spanish publisher Desperta Ferro has withdrawn a book written by Russian historian Oleg Sokolov, accused of murdering his girlfriend, from its catalogue, co-founder of the publishing house Javier Gómez revealed.

According to Gómez, the publisher also asked bookstores to return unsold copies of his book titled "Austerlitz. Napoleon, Russia and Europe".

"Even though the demand for the book has drastically increased on Amazon after the news of the murder in St. Petersburg, we decided not to sell it anymore. We don't want to do business with the tragedy. In this situation, the human factor should prevail", Gómez said.

Sokolov's book, which has previously been published in France and Russia, was translated into Spanish and published in April of this year.

Gómez admitted that some experts have criticised the decision because they believe that the murder committed by Sokolov does not deny the "scientific value of his works".

Oleg Sokolov, 63, is accused of murdering his former female student and girlfriend, 24-year-old Anastasia Eshchenko. He attempted to dispose of the body by dismembering it. He was later caught by the police standing in the Moika River in Saint Petersburg with a backpack containing the woman's severed limbs and a firearm.