15:10 GMT +315 November 2019
    Human trafficking

    Raids Against Romanian Slavery Ring Find Dozens of Alleged Sex Trafficking Victims in London

    Europe
    Police have stormed 16 houses in the British capital, arresting alleged members of a Romanian gang suspected of smuggling women from Eastern Europe to sexually enslave them and force them into prostitution. The raids were part of a mop-up operation by UK law enforcement, as well as the Romanian police and Europol.

    The police raids in East London against the alleged sex trafficking ring resulted in the arrest of 17 suspects, believed to be Romanian and aged from 17 to 50. Two of them were on the European wanted list. Three women and 14 men are suspected of committing a range of offences, including modern slavery, organising prostitution, as well as Class A drug and firearm violations, LBC News reports.

    ​The Police, who stormed 16 homes, not only retrieved drugs, cash, and stun guns, but also discovered 29 women who are belied to be the victims of the ring. The suspected victims, aged between 20 and 40, are thought to be Romanian as well.

    According to DCI Richard McDonagh from the Vulnerability Investigations Team, “the primary focus here is to protect the women”.

    “In this type of investigation exploitation can occur over a longer-term period and that’s why it’s really important to encourage victims to leave the venue and come away to a reception centre so we can address some of their needs”, he said.

    While the British police raided houses in East London, their Romanian colleagues stormed properties in Constanta, arresting one.

    The houses were raided as part of Operation Kelang, which is being conducted by the Metropolitan Police, the Crown Prosecution Service, as well as their colleagues from Romania, the country’s embassy in the UK, Europol, and Eurojust.

    “Today's operation is another example of our excellent bilateral cooperation. The operation was organised simultaneously in both countries in perfect coordination”, the Romanian Police attaché told LBC News.

