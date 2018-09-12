Register
08:46 GMT +312 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Each year more than 100,000 children run away from home or care in the UK

    UK Lacks Focus Around Safeguarding Procedures in Human Trafficking - Specialist

    © East News / Hazel Thompson
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Britain is failing to protect thousands of children from being trafficked and enslaved, with the UK government being criticised for lacking a clear strategy to stop girls being sexually abused and gangs using young people as drug mules.

    The Anti-Trafficking Monitoring Group say the government's approach to tackling child trafficking is fragmented and young victims lack specialist care at a time when a record number of child slaves are being uncovered.

    In Britain, over two thousand children have been suspected to have been trafficked mostly trapped in sexual exploitation, domestic servitude or forced labour were referred to the government last year, up 66 per cent on 2016 and the highest annual number on record.

    Police stand guard outside a South London
    © Fotobank.ru/Getty Images / Dan Dennison
    More Suspects Charged in UK for Trafficking as Cases of Male Exploitation Rise
    Sputnik spoke to Debbie Beadle from the charity Every Child Protected Against Trafficking about why the UK government is failing to protect the children.

    Sputnik: Why is the UK government failing so badly at protecting young children from slavery?

    Debbie Beadle: The government has put certain procedures in place and we have policy and guidance. The problem is that we see there is a lack of implementation, for instance social workers are not trained to identify those children or respond to them in the most effective way.

    There is a disjointed approach depending where young children are identified, it will differ greatly depending on where they are and whether that local authority is focusing on trafficking or identifying as an issue. We are seeing a varied response in terms of how they are safeguarded.

    Sex slavery
    © Photo : Pixabay
    Enslaved & En Route: UK Human Trafficking Operation Discovers Dozens of Victims
    Sputnik: What impact is this having on young children that they aren’t being protected?

    Debbie Beadle: It has a severe impact, obviously these young people have been through a horrendous experience, trafficked and exploited in horrendous ways, failed by people they’ve trusted and often when they come forward to police or social workers, someone who have been told they will help, they are being let down again, either not believed for things like their age.

    The longer term plans are not put in place, they might get an accommodation, that isn’t suitable, and then we see they go missing on some occasions, not getting access to education.

    There mental health isn’t seen to, and then once they start moving on they haven’t been given help with transition from child to adult and then we see problems again.

    Sputnik: What do the government need to do to act against the rising slavery numbers?

    People gather to hear speeches on Whitehall before Lord Alf Dubs (6L) handed in a petition to 10 Downing Street calling on the Prime Minister to reconsider the decision to close the ‘Dubs’ scheme to take refugee children into the UK in London on February 11, 2017
    © AFP 2018 / Justin TALLIS
    Closure of UK Dubs Scheme Makes Refugee Minors Vulnerable to Human Trafficking
    Debbie Beadle: There needs to be a multi- faceted approach, so what we are asking for in the report is that there is communication, agencies are working together, and there are plans.

    Not only immediate response but longer term plans so someone who is a victim of trafficking is supported in a way that will provide durable solution for them.

    We want the processes that are focused around children safeguarding rather than as a police response and criminal elements to make sure children are safeguarded against being re-trafficked and being re-exploited. We want all agents to be trained across the board to identify and safeguard children at the earliest points.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Debbie Beadle and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    More Suspects Charged in UK for Trafficking as Cases of Male Exploitation Rise
    Enslaved & En Route: UK Human Trafficking Operation Discovers Dozens of Victims
    Closure of UK Dubs Scheme Makes Refugee Minors Vulnerable to Human Trafficking
    Foreign Diplomats in UK Accused of Child Sex Offenses, Human Trafficking
    UK House of Lords: EU Anti-Human Trafficking Mission Cannot Stop Smugglers
    Tags:
    Child Trafficking, authorities, law, measures, victims, police, Every Child Protected Against Trafficking, Debbie Beadle, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Seven Sisters: Moscow's Wonderful Stalinist Skyscrapers
    Seven Sisters: Moscow's Wonderful Stalinist Skyscrapers
    'It's a Trap!'
    'It's a Trap!'
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse