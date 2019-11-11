Register
14:53 GMT +311 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Supporters react with VOX candidate Santiago Abascal during Spain's general election at the party headquarters in Madrid, Spain, November 10, 2019.

    Spain Election: Catalan Crisis Central to Right-Wing Surge

    © REUTERS / Susana Vera
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe

    Sunday’s snap general election in Spain – the second in the past six months and the fourth in four years – has fragmented the parliament even further, with the nationalist Vox party making big gains.

    The Spanish election has dashed the hopes of Pedro Sanchez’s centre-left government of breaking the political impasse that has lingered on for most of 2019.

    However, an even bigger development is the advance of Vox, a party that wants to return Gibraltar to Spain, curb immigration, and crack down on protesters in Catalonia.

    The ruling Socialist Workers’ Party secured 120 seats, — on a par with the 123 it won in April, but still short of the 176 needed for a parliamentary majority – while the conservative Popular Party secured 88 seats.

    Vox stormed into third place with 52 seats – a big leap from the 24 seats it had after April’s election.

    Dr Andrew Dowling, a senior lecturer in Hispanic studies at Cardiff University, attributed this to the ongoing situation in Catalonia, where pro-independence, anti-government protests turned violent last month.

     

    Students protest during a demonstration in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Hundreds of young people decided to set up camp after Spain's Supreme Court convicted 12 separatist leaders of illegally promoting Catalonia region's independence and sentenced nine of them to prison.
    © AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti
    Students protest during a demonstration in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Hundreds of young people decided to set up camp after Spain's Supreme Court convicted 12 separatist leaders of illegally promoting Catalonia region's independence and sentenced nine of them to prison.

     

    “It's pretty clear that the plan for the Spanish socialists for the elections to provide them with a clear mandate and a more stable possibility of government has failed,” Dowling says.

    The results pave the way for a “more fragmented parliament” then the one elected in April 2019, he warns, meaning that it’s going to be even harder for the prime minister to form a new government.

    Dowling sees the increased support for Vox as “the major story of the night.”  
    "I think all of this should be seen in the context that the continuing issue of the biggest contemporary problem in Spanish political life is the rise of Catalan independence,” he said.

    “We should bear in mind that the sentencing of the political leadership, of the Catalan political leadership that happened on the 13th of October, followed by the two to three weeks of demonstrations and street violence, have played a very important role in enabling the rise of the VOX Party, more than doubling its representation,” he added.

    Mass protests numbering in the hundreds of thousands have ravaged Catalonia since the Madrid-based Supreme Court in mid-October sentenced several Catalan leaders to jail terms over their role in the unsanctioned 2017 independence referendum. Hundreds of people have been arrested and hundreds others injured in clashes with police, including law enforcement officials.

    Tags:
    VOX party, protests, Catalonia, Spain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A model presents a creation from Valentino Haute Couture collection by designer Pierpaolo Piccioli during a fashion show at the Aman Summer Palace in Beijing, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.
    Daydream in Beijing: Valentino Haute Couture Show Dazes Spectators With Rennaissance-Inspired Garbs
    Lowering the Barr
    Lowering the Barr
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse