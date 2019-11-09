German President Calls for US 'Respect, Not Egoism' on Berlin Wall Fall Anniversary

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has implored the United States to be a mutually respectful partner and abandon national egoism.
Speaking at the Brandenburg Gate during celebrations dedicated to the fall of the Berlin Wall, Steinmeier recalled the US role in bringing down the barrier.
"This America as a mutually respectful partner, as a partner for democracy and freedom, against national egoism - that is what I hope for in the future too," the president stated.
Steinmeier admitted that he can still remember former US President Ronald Reagan's speech at the Brandenburg Gate in which he called for the demolition of the wall.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)