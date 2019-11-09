Thirty years ago, the Berlin Wall fell; the elimination of the barrier, which split the western and eastern parts of the city both physically and ideologically, paved the way for the reunification of the country. And even though East Germany as a separate state does not exist anymore, its legacy remains preserved in museums.

The ninth of November marks the 30th anniversary of the demolition of the Berlin Wall, which was erected in 1961.

The 155-kilometre barrier cut off West Berlin from the German Democratic Republic and was often regarded as a physical manifestation of Churchill's rhetorical "iron curtain", separating West Berlin from the surrounding German Democratic Republic (East Germany) during the cold war.

The physical demolition of the wall officially began on 13 June 1990 and was completed by November 1991.

Sputnik has prepared a photo gallery for you to dive into the atmosphere of East Germany.