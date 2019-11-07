German Foreign Minister Maas and US Secretary of State Pompeo Hold Press Conference - Video

Mike Pompeo and Heiko Maas hold a joint press conference after the US Secretary of State following the latter's arrival in Germany on 6 November for an official visit to mark the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, reiterate support for the host country as a key US ally in Europe and discuss what he referred to as "emerging threats" posed by Russia, China, and Iran.
During his two-day stay in Germany, Pompeo was set to meet with his counterpart Heiko Maas and as well as with Chancellor Angela Merkel, Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz.
