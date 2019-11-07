German Foreign Minister Maas and US Secretary of State Pompeo Hold Press Conference - Video

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have discussed the situation in Ukraine, Syria, Iran, and Afghanistan during Pompeo's visit to Germany.

Mike Pompeo and Heiko Maas hold a joint press conference after the US Secretary of State following the latter's arrival in Germany on 6 November for an official visit to mark the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, reiterate support for the host country as a key US ally in Europe and discuss what he referred to as "emerging threats" posed by Russia, China, and Iran.

During his two-day stay in Germany, Pompeo was set to meet with his counterpart Heiko Maas and as well as with Chancellor Angela Merkel, Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz.

