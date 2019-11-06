Queen Elizabeth II Agreed to Snap General Election - Boris Johnson

British Queen Elizabeth II has agreed to holding early parliamentary elections, Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated on Wednesday.
The Cabinet has repeatedly called for an early vote during the recent Brexit crisis, as Parliament was unable to agree on a deal, negotiated by PM Johnson. The opposition Labour Party, however, demanded to ask the bloc for another extension and refused to back a snap vote before it's done.
Following a series of talks, London asked for a new delay, postponing the Brexit deadline until January 2020.
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
