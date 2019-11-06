Register
02:35 GMT +306 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves a European Union Summit at European Union Headquarters in Brussels on October 18, 2019.

    Johnson Deal 'Not a Proper Brexit', But as Good as UK Will Get - Pundit

    © AFP 2019 / KENZO TRIBOUILLARD
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson has revealed plans for a so-called “remain bonus”, which would see large amounts of money re-invested into British public services should her party gain a substantial parliament majority after December’s general election and revoke Article Fifty.

    Her Labour counterpart and Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s main challenger as head of the opposition Jeremy Corbyn has also clarified his policy vis a vis Brexit, stating that he will aim to strike a new divorce bill with Brussels, and then grant a second referendum on the matter where the public would face a choice between backing said agreement or remaining in the bloc. But do any of these proposals have any chance of winning over an already frustrated electorate?

    Political commentator Mandy Boylett shares her views on the matter.

    Sputnik: Will Labour and the Liberal Democrat’s stances towards Brexit be enough to win them any votes at the next general election?

    Mandy Boylett: Labour’s position is still quite ambiguous. It’s along the lines of saying that they will campaign for a better Brexit deal than Boris Johnson’s and then put it to a second referendum, and that they might campaign for the deal that they negotiated, or they might campaign to remain, it’s kind of trying to be everything to all people.

    The Liberal Democrats just want to revoke Article Fifty, and that’s very poor; you can’t just revoke the result of a referendum without even putting it back to the public, that would make people lose faith in democracy completely, so I think they both have very poor positions on Brexit.

    Sputnik: Would leaving the EU under the terms of Boris Johnson’s deal be a true Brexit?

    Mandy Boylett: I’m hopeful that the Conservatives will get a majority and I don’t agree with Nigel Farage’s position.

    He’s saying that it’s not a proper Brexit and that it’s Brexit in name only, with regards to the deal that Boris Johnson has negotiated, but I feel that although the deal is not perfect; it’s probably as good as we are going to get, it’s just a shame that Theresa May was in power and started the negotiations when she did.

    After the transition period, we will be able to make our own free trade deals, and there is something to be said for having said period, in order to minimise disruption to businesses.

    Sputnik: Could Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party’s participation in the general election lead to another hung parliament?

    Mandy Boylett: I think it is bad for Nigel Farage to stand a full range of candidates because he risks taking votes from Tory leavers, and allowing Labour to get more MPs, which is a very dangerous strategy because that could allow Labour to get into Number Ten Downing Street.

    The sensible thing for Farage to do would be to just stand Brexit Party candidates in areas with Labour MPs, where the constituents voted leave, but the Labour MPs are remainers, and the Tories have got no chance.

    If he did that; he would be taking those Labour leavers and getting them to vote for the Brexit Party, which would be the best way of holding the Tories feet to the fire over the transition period, but having said that, looking at the experience that UKIP had in 2015, where they got four million votes and only one elected MP, it’s quite possible that the Brexit Party could stand all these MP candidates, but not actually get any MPs elected, and allow by the backdoor a Labour minority government in, which would be the most appalling thing that could happen to Britain in more than a generation, so I really do think Nigel Farage needs to re-think his strategy on that.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    UK Cabinet Blocks Report on Alleged Russian Pro-Brexit Campaign - Reports
    Second Brexit Referendum 'Now Very Likely' - Journo
    Brits Queue for Danish Citizenship Anticipating Brexit
    Brexit, General Election, Libya and Churchill & Stalin
    Brexit Party Introduces 600 Parliamentary Candidates Ready to Fight in 12 December Snap Elections
    Tags:
    referendum, labour, conservatives, Tories, Nigel Farage, Boris Johnson, deal, United Kingdom, Brexit
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Less is More? Sexy Underwear Displayed in Moscow
    Less is More? Sexy Underwear Displayed in Moscow
    Bailing on New York
    Bailing on New York
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse