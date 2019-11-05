France Offers Regret for US Withdrawal From Paris Climate Agreement - Report

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced earlier Washington had officially informed the United Nations that the United States would exit the landmark climate accord in 2020.

France expressed its regrets for the US decision to abandon the climate accord, a source in the administration of French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday, cited by Reuters.

"We regret this and it only makes the franco-Chinese partnership on climate and biodiversity more necessary", the source said ahead of the strat of the three-day Macron's visit to Shanghai, adding that the framework of the new agreement between Paris and Beijing envisages a paragraph on the irreversibility of the Paris Climate Agreement.

Earlier on Monday, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said that the United Nations has received an official notification by the United States outlining its intent to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement within a year.

In 2017, the Trump administration announced that it intends to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement as soon as it is legally allowed to do so.

The Paris Agreement, seen as a major international deal on climate, was signed in the French capital in 2015.

The pact, created within the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, aims to keep the increase in average global temperature at below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

