22:02 GMT +301 November 2019
    First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during First Minister's Questions at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, Scotland, Thursday Oct. 26, 2017

    Nicola Sturgeon Believes Corbyn Would Grant IndyRef2020 As PM, Will Request Within Days Of Election

    © AP Photo / Jane Barlow
    Europe
    0 20
    As the UK kicks-off its snap 2019 snap General Election for the 12 December, Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon has claimed it will formally request the right to hold a second referendum on independence in 2020 before the end of this year.

    Nicola Sturgeon announced on Friday that she will demand the power from Westminster to hold another Scottish independence referendum within days of the election result, and that current Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn would permit one if he were to become Prime Minister.

    During an election rally in Leith, the Scottish National leader urged Scots to "demonstrate the desire" for independence by voting for her party.

    ​When asked during the event if she believed that a Labour government would trigger a Section 30 order to launch a second Scottish independence referendum. The First Minister responded with a direct “Yes”.

    In her explanation she said “I’m a believer in the power of democracy”.

    Despite revealing that she had not spoke directly about independence with Corbyn, she added “The discussions I’ve had with Jeremy Corbyn over recent months have been understandably about Brexit and the tactics in the House of Commons".

    “I met with him last week – that was the most recent occasion – and that was about Brexit and the prospects, as they were then, of an election", referencing talks between opposition parties on how to prevent a no deal Brexit.

    “I don’t think Jeremy Corbyn is under any illusions, though, about my position around independence and a referendum".

    She explained that she would issue a letter to whoever was in 10 Downing Street at Christmas, requesting powers under Section 30 of the Scotland Act 1998 for the Scottish Parliament, currently led by the Scottish National party, to hold another independence referendum.

    Sturgeon warned supporters of a potential future of" Nigel Farage and Donald Trump pulling Boris Johnson’s strings”.

    “A Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson coalition would be scary. I know Halloween was yesterday, but it’s the kind of Halloween monster that no one in Scotland wants to see", she added.

    “But whether there’s a formal deal between Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage or not, everybody knows that the Tory Party is currently morphing into the Brexit Party".

    “That’s the future unless Scotland positively and actively chooses an alternative, votes to escape the Brexit horror show and instead puts our future into our own hands".

    According to the Daily Mail, acting leader of the Scottish Conservatives Jackson Carlaw said "Nicola Sturgeon is not listening - she is obsessed with independence and we must send her a message at this general election".

    "Nicola Sturgeon and I can finally agree on one thing. There's little doubt now that as prime minister, Jeremy Corbyn would cave in to the SNP on another referendum immediately".

    The caution comes a day after the US President praised Boris Johnson during an interview with Nigel Farage, urging the Brexit Party leader to join with him in an “unstoppable” pact.

    ​Jeremy Corbyn has previously said that he opposes a referendum Scottish independence and would not support one "anytime soon", while also stating he would not stand in its way.

    These comments were echoed by Labour Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell, who also said he would not block a second referendum but maintains support for a Labour government across the whole of the UK.

    Sturgeon has been highlighting the need for a second independence vote after the UK voted to leave the EU in 2016, but saw Scotland vote largely to remain.

    Scotland held its first independence vote in 2014, which saw Scots vote by 55% against independence and 45% in favour.

    Tags:
    General Election, Boris Johnson, Jeremy Corbyn, indyref 2.0, Scottish National Party
