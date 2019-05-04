Thousands March in Glasgow to Support Scottish Independence (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Tens of thousands of people marched through Glasgow on Saturday in support of Scottish independence.
It’s big, it blue and it’s happening right now in #Scotland #Saturday pic.twitter.com/UJhKuPE7Yi— Barry Waldo (@BarryWaldo) 4 мая 2019 г.
Between 30,000 and 35,000 people took part in the All Under One Banner march, the BBC reports, citing local police.
“The people of Scotland don’t want another divisive referendum” etc. etc. 😉#AUOB #AUOBGlasgow pic.twitter.com/d1YJmZZ59x— Fifi Velasquez (@FiFiVelasquez) 4 мая 2019 г.
According to the organiser of the event, Neil Mackay, the march is not a political cause.
"This is a moral cause and so this movement, this march, is open to everybody who desires an independent Scotland, whether they are Scottish or they are not Scottish."
Flower of Scotland on West George St 🏴🏴🏴🏴 #indyref2 #yes #aye #AllUnderOneBanner @AUOBSCOT pic.twitter.com/XXoa1FeIZ2— Oli 🏴 (@oliveheartsalba) 4 мая 2019 г.
All Under One Banner positions itself as a "pro-independence organisation whose core aim is to march at regular intervals until Scotland is free".
If you ever wondered about the strength of feeling in Scotland… #AUOBGlasgow pic.twitter.com/Dd03zsqEo7— Alan Rae (@AileanMacRaith) 4 мая 2019 г.
Apart from ordinary citizens, the rally also attracted a number of speakers and musicians who performed in a park close to various community stalls.
This made my day 😂🦄❤️🏴 #AUOBGlasgow #AUOB #scotland pic.twitter.com/ulVe5BwnvO— Jackie McRandle (@jackiesands83) 4 мая 2019 г.
