Thousands March in Glasgow to Support Scottish Independence (PHOTO, VIDEO)

The March For Independence is one of a series of events taking place in Scotland between May and October to support independence from the UK.

Tens of thousands of people marched through Glasgow on Saturday in support of Scottish independence.

Between 30,000 and 35,000 people took part in the All Under One Banner march, the BBC reports, citing local police.

According to the organiser of the event, Neil Mackay, the march is not a political cause.

"This is a moral cause and so this movement, this march, is open to everybody who desires an independent Scotland, whether they are Scottish or they are not Scottish."

All Under One Banner positions itself as a "pro-independence organisation whose core aim is to march at regular intervals until Scotland is free".

​ Apart from ordinary citizens, the rally also attracted a number of speakers and musicians who performed in a park close to various community stalls.