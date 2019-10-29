German Economy Minister Hospitalised After Falling Off Stage of Digital Gipfel Summit (Video)

German Minister for Economic Affairs Peter Altmaier has stumbled and fallen off a stage after giving a speech at the Digital Gipfel summit in Dortmund, Germany. According to local media reports, the minister was lost consciousness after the fall and was quickly taken to a hospital.
While information about his condition is limited at the moment, he has since regained consciousness at the medical facility, according to the news agency DPA.
The German channel RTL broadcast the actual moment the minister lost his balance after stumbling on the stage and falling off it.
der sturz des Altmaier...— FalkderBoese🇩🇪🛡️ (@FalkderBoeseG7) October 29, 2019
WELCH EIN "SYMBOLBILD" pic.twitter.com/tujxx0cdTG
Nach seinem Sturz beim Digitalgipfel wurde Wirtschaftsminister Peter Altmaier mit einem Rettungswagen ins Krankenhaus gebracht, er ist bei Bewusstsein. pic.twitter.com/QEOKXuM1D6— WDR Aktuelle Stunde (@aktuelle_stunde) October 29, 2019
Prior to the incident, Altmaier was giving a speech regarding plans for a EU cloud solution called "Gaia X", which is set to become a "powerful and competitive, secure and trustworthy data infrastructure for Europe".
All comments
Show new comments (0)