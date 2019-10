Two men were killed and one woman was injured after a grenade exploded in downtown Kiev Tuesday night, local media reported.

"Pushkinskaya street, near 'Prorok' cafe. An explosion took place here. According to preliminary data, a grenade exploded," the report says.

The police and ambulance are already at the scene. An investigation is underway. The injured woman was hospitalized.

Eyewitnesses told reporers the explosion took place as two young men played with a hand grenade next to the cafe. One man appeared like a militia member, the witnesses said, according to report.