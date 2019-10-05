Up to 10 Injured as Militants Throw Grenade Near Deputy Commissioner's Office in Kashmir - Photos

The incident comes as Indian forces boosted security in parts of the disputed region amid a crackdown on militants.

According to varying reports, up to ten people were wounded by an explosion in the city of Anantnag. Police confirmed the reports, adding that only minor injuries were reported so far. The investigators cordoned off the area of the incident to probe into the explosion.

At least 10 people were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists outside Deputy Commissioner's office in #Anantnag district.

No terrorist organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Tensions in the region increased in August when New Delhi revoked the special status of the Jammu and Kashmir State and divided it into two union territories.

Following the Indian decision, Pakistan severed diplomatic ties, communications, trade and modes of transit between the two countries, also vowing to raise the issue with the International Court of Justice.

New Delhi and Islamabad have fought for control over Kashmir since the end of British rule in 1947. The standoff led to several military conflicts between the two nations and numerous clashes along the Line of Control, that separates their territories.