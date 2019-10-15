EU Will Assess Possible Brexit Delay This Week, But UK Must Ask for One - Finland's Tuppurainen

Earlier in the day, the British Queen stated in her speech to MPs that the UK has to deliver Brexit, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson hinted that he might lead the country from the European Union without a deal, despite the bill requiring him to negotiate with Brussels.

Finnish MP Tytti Tuppurainen stated on Tuesday that the EU will assess another possible Brexit delay to London, noting, however, that the UK will have to ask Brussels for the extension. She also stressed that the bloc has to avoid a no-deal scenario, as all options are still possible.

In the meantime, the EU's Chief Negotiator Michael Barnier has urged London to decide on the agreement as soon as possible, adding that a deal may be struck this week.

"Even if an agreement has been difficult, more and more difficult, it’s still possible this week", Barnier said. "Reaching an agreement is still possible. Obviously, any agreement must work for all; the whole of the UK and the whole of the EU. Let me add also that it is high time to turn good intentions in a legal text".

© AP Photo / Niall Carson Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, meets with Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar

According to RTE reports, London is ready to present new proposals after a meeting between Boris Johnson and Leader of the Democratic Unionist Party Arlene Foster last night.

"Two well-placed sources have confirmed that UK negotiators will bring forward a new text when they meet European Commission negotiators in Brussels this morning", RTE Europe Editor Tony Connelly said on Twitter. "The UK will table fresh proposals to break the Brexit deadlock this morning".

The PM has pledged that Britain will leave the EU on 31 October, with or without a deal, even ordering a prorogation of the Parliament in an attempt to secure the hard Brexit option, but lawmakers forced him to request a delay to the Article 50 deadline until January 2020, if London and Brussels can't reach an agreement before the designated date.