Register
18:46 GMT +314 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    British Conservative Party Member of Parliament (MP) and Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg arrives to speak to the media on Embankment Pier without boarding a fishing boat that went on to take part in a protest stunt with fish being thrown off it into the River Thames outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Wednesday, March 21, 2018

    Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg Suggests Using EU Law to Meet ‘Proper’ Brexit Deadline

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Europe
    Get short URL
    141
    Subscribe

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson noted in his statement accompanying the Queen’s parliamentary speech on Monday, that Brexit should be delivered as soon as possible, as people “are tired of stasis and gridlock.”

    Jacob Rees-Mogg has suggested that the UK government could use EU law in order to push through a no-deal Brexit by the scheduled Halloween deadline of 31 October.

    What he referred to as the “pathway to a deal” implied that Johnson could use the European legislation to go around what is known as the Benn Act, adopted in September and stipulating that Johnson would be required to ask the EU for an extension should the sides fail to arrive at the mutually agreed upon Brexit deal.

    “The law of this land is subject to the law of the European Union, so we’ll have to see what the legal eagles think,” Rees-Mogg remarked, concluding:
     “Theresa May got an extension not through UK law, but through EU law and until the 1972 European Communities Act is repealed, EU law is superior law in the UK.

    Ahead of a crucial EU summit scheduled for 17 October and an intense Brexit week at large, the Commons leader warned pro-EU parliamentarians that it takes “two to tango” adding any delay must be approved and finally signed off by Brussels.

    He argued that the bloc “could act swiftly” when there is a need to adding that the late October deadline is a really proper one, bringing up the prime minister’s strong-worded promises that he would rather “be dead in a ditch” than request another extension.

    Meanwhile, on Monday, the day the Queen delivered her speech in the gilded House of Lords chamber outlining post-Brexit initiatives, EU and UK officials are set to hold talks in Brussels, after the prime minister faced pressure from the EU to move “further and faster” with regard to “operational” Brexit solutions to better  resolve the dead-end.

    Echoing the stance, Johnson, when accompanying the Queen’s speech in the parliament, argued the EU divorce should be files as soon as possible  as people are “tired of statis, gridlock and waiting for change.”

    “And they don't want to wait any longer to get Brexit done",  he pointed out.

     

     

    Related:

    Meme Swamp as Jacob Rees-Mogg Slouches in Parliament Amid Brexit Dead-End
    EU Negotiator Warned Johnson, Rees-Mogg Could “End Up on Guillotine” Months Before Brexit Turmoil
    Boris Johnson Urged to Sack Jacob Rees-Mogg for ‘Anti-Semitism’ Over George Soros Comment
    Tags:
    Boris Johnson, UK, talks, Brexit
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse