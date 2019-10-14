Climate Activists Block Roads by Bank of England - Photos, Video

Extinction Rebellion commenced a two-week "international rebellion" on 7 October in an effort to force governments around the world to take action on the climate crisis.

Climate activists have blocked a major intersection in London’s financial district since 7 a.m. (6 a.m. GMT), as the movement intends to "disrupt the system bankrolling the environmental crisis".

Area around the Bank of England is blocked by Extinction Rebellion pic.twitter.com/qV0mJtpqd8 — Katie Martin (@katie_martin_fx) October 14, 2019

​ Dozens of protesters staged a sit-in in front of the Bank of England during the ongoing wave of Extinction Rebellion environmental protests.

Since last week, activists have been blocking streets and bridges in major cities of the United Kingdom, Canada, Spain, Italy, Germany, and others by lying down or sitting, often in tents, in order to disrupt traffic. Police in London, Amsterdam, Madrid, and other major cities have already made numerous arrests.

“Non violent”



Police attempting to clear #ExtinctionRebellion supporters who have blocked the roads outside the Bank of England pic.twitter.com/FOfmZgsMwr — Damien Gayle (@damiengayle) October 14, 2019

The group’s demonstrations have grown in number and sophistication. Last week, four members sprayed the British Treasury building with 1,800 litres of red paint.

Extinction Rebellion is a grassroots movement that began when a small group of protesters shut down a bridge in central London in April this year, calling for immediate action against climate change.