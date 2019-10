Over 130 people were arrested in London in connection with climate change protest group Extinction Rebellion on Monday.

Climate activists from the Extinction Rebellion (XR) group are attempting to block and disrupt access to several roads, public spaces and government buildings in London, including the Palace of Westminster, on Tuesday.

​The Extinction Rebellion movement was founded in the UK in May 2018 to call for governmental action to tackle climate change, biodiversity loss and the risk of ecological collapse.

Follow Sputnik feed to find out more.