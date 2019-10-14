Protesters Take to Streets in Barcelona Amid Court Verdict for Pro-Independence Leaders - Video

Earlier today, the Supreme Court of Spain found that nine of the twelve officials, behind the organisation of a referendum on Catalonia's independence from Spain, were guilty of treason, rebellion, and the misuse of public funds.

Protesters are flooding the streets of Barcelona, Spain, after the country's top judiciary body delivered a verdict in the case of Catalan pro-independence leaders, tried for their involvement in the Catalonian independence referendum in 2017.

In 2017, the Spanish autonomous region of Catalonia held a referendum on self-determination which was not recognised by Madrid. As many opponents of secession boycotted the event, over 92 per cent of the 770,000 people who participated in the plebiscite voted in favour of independence from Spain.

