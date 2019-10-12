M.I.A. Gives Presser After Visiting Assange in Belmarsh Prison - Video

Last month, Julian Assange’s biological father John Shipton said that the treatment of the WikiLeaks founder in London's Belmarsh Prison could be described as “sordid and hysterical”, as his son is being kept in solitary confinement for up to 23 hours a day.

British rapper M.I.A. is giving a press conference after visiting WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is being kept in Belmarsh Prison.

Assange was arrested in London on 11 April and thereafter sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for jumping bail back in 2012, when he claimed asylum in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London to avoid being extradited to Sweden over sexual assault charges and possibly being sent to the United States.

After Assange’s arrest, Washington filed a request asking London to extradite him. Hearings on Assange's extradition case are now scheduled for 25 Februaryб 2020.

Follow Sputnik's Feed to Find Out More!