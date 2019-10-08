Register
15:05 GMT +308 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange being taken from court, where he appeared on charges of jumping British bail seven years ago

    We Received a Message in Morse From Julian Assange - WikiJustice Member

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Detained in a high-security prison, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange risks being extradited to the United States where he faces jail for disclosure of state secrets. Meanwhile, concerns about his health are mounting.

    Sputnik spoke to Aymeric Monville, a member of WikiJustice, to find out about Julian Assange’s incarceration conditions.

    Sputnik: What can you tell us about Julian Assange’s health?

    Aymeric Monville: According to his lawyer, Jennifer Robinson, since June 14, Julian Assange has been in Belmarsh prison, which has a medical wing. Curiously, no attempts have been made to get Julian out of prison for health reasons, a measure that the Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet enjoyed in the United Kingdom. Nils Melzer, UN rapporteur on torture, said in May that Julian Assange’s state of health was absolutely deplorable, that he had been the victim of psychological torture, and that he was likely to die in prison.

    Sputnik: Two new witnesses have recently been questioned in Sweden. Julian Assange is charged with a rape allegedly committed in 2010. What’s new in the investigation?

    Aymeric Monville: He had been criticised for not using a condom during a sexual relationship, which, according to Julian Assange, was by mutual agreement. At first, prosecutor Eva Finné had closed the case. Then it was reopened without adding any new documents, which is totally illegal. Then it was closed again and opened for the third time at the request of a Swedish lawyer named Claes Borgström. This individual is a partner at the same law firm as Thomas Bodström, former Swedish Minister of Justice involved in one of the worst stories of extradition to secret CIA prisons; he was involved in the cases of Agiza and al-Zreri.

    Since 2010, Le Canard Enchaîné has described this process as “insidious old-fashioned machinations” of the special services. According to Granma, the official newspaper of the Cuban Communist Party, one of the plaintiffs is part of the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), an American organisation jointly founded by the Democratic and Republican parties.

    This whole Swedish case is extremely suspicious. Just after he had published the famous ‘Collateral Murders’ video, one of the most important proofs of what US imperialism is in Iraq, Julian Assange went to Sweden where he fell into a trap.

    Sputnik: Julian Assange’s prison term for “escaping justice” expired on 22 September, but a British judge has decided to keep him in custody. What are the reasons for that?

    Aymeric Monville: He should have been released. But they keep him in custody to extradite him to the United States. What both the media and the lawyers don’t comment enough is the fact that Julian Assange can be sent to the United States at any time. Especially before Brexit, this can be done in accordance with European legislation providing for extradition.

    Sputnik: What are the deadlines for Julian Assange?

    Aymeric Monville: On 11 and 21 October, there will be two very important hearings, preparatory and administrative. We have had confirmation from Polish extradition specialists that these hearings will be aimed at preparing for the extradition of Julian Assange to the United States. That’s why it’s essential to get involved, including by going to court because these hearings will be open to the public.

    Sputnik: So, you’re calling on Yellow Vests to cross the Channel and support the founder of Wikileaks…

    Aymeric Monville: The WikiJustice movement, which I represent, was born in the wake of the Yellow Vests movement, many participants of which want justice for Julian Assange. This case concerns everyone. Julian’s rights are totally violated; his detention is illegal since he is innocent of any crime. We need a popular intervention. The Yellow Vests movement rests a little on the principles of 1789. Let me recall the declaration of human rights and the principle of sovereignty which is essentially based on the nation. It is this nation, hating tyranny, that claims justice. And its citizens are ready to go assert their right to express their position on this matter.

    Sputnik: You also ask citizens to write to Julian Assange. How can they do that?

    Aymeric Monville: They should note his date of birth, 3 July 1971; then his confinement number, A9379AY. And then they should send all this to Belmarsh prison. The mail had been blocked for a month, and on 24 September, they announced that Julian had access to his correspondence again and that he had received more than a hundred letters. We should continue writing to him to demand proof that he’s alive. WikiJustice has received an SOS from Julian Assange written in Morse and a poem. In another letter, he claimed to be “in a very dark place now.” All this says we need to fight. The WikiJustice committee has become an association and we will get our own lawyers and doctors involved. We also want to rely on the United Nations to have an independent inquiry based on the foundations of international law that are constantly being violated in this case.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    ‘Torment’: Assange Spends Up to 23 Hours a Day in ‘Sordid’ Solitary Confinement, His Father Says
    Tags:
    prison, WikiLeaks, Julian Assange
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Welcome to Moulin Rouge: Backstage at Most Popular Cabaret in the World
    Welcome to the Moulin Rouge: Backstage at Most Popular Cabaret in the World
    Destroy & Conquer?
    Destroy & Conquer?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse