Extinction Rebellion Protesters Occupy Streets at National Assembly in Paris - Video

Extinction Rebellion started a two-week "international rebellion" on 7 October in an effort to urge governments around the world to take action on the climate crisis.

Climate activists have taken to the streets of Paris and occupied a part of the street in front of the National Assembly with the demand to pay attention to environmental problems. Police officers are standing in front of protesters sitting on the pavement.

Activists have so far blocked streets and bridges in major cities in the United Kingdom, Canada, Spain, Italy, Germany, and France. Police in London, Amsterdam, Madrid and other major cities have already made numerous arrests.

The movement is calling on governments to forgo the use of carbon fuel and shale gas extraction, rescue bees, and declare a climate and ecological emergency. Its slogans appeal to schoolchildren and students, and the group’s activists are mostly youngsters and supporters of leftist groups.

