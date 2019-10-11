Extinction Rebellion protests have entered their fifth day on Friday, where activists began blocking a major thruway near the roundabout at Trafalgar Square leading to The Strand.
Police began forming a massive cordon around the campsite during the sit-in, with no arrests seen at the time. Thousands of arrests have taken place since the demonstrations began on Monday, surpassing 1,000 people.
XR activists have been blocking roads, bridges and offices during the first week of protests, with tensions culminating on Thursday, where hundreds began blocking terminal entrances and climbing on top of building and planes at London City Airport.
Sputnik takes a look back at the first week of protests, which are set to last a second week leading up to 20 October. Protests continue to grow as activities have been taking place across 60 cities worldwide, with groups calling upon governments to do more to tackle climate change.
- Extinction Rebellion protests in London© Sputnik / Demond Cureton
- Extinction Rebellion protests in London© Sputnik / Demond Cureton
- Extinction Rebellion protests in London© Sputnik / Demond Cureton
- A display of the world's largest polluters can be seen at the XR camp at Trafalgar Square in London, UK© Sputnik / Demond Cureton
- Extinction Rebellion Protest© Sputnik / Demond Cureton
- A Charlie Chaplain impersonator draws chalk outlines of emperor penguins at the Extinction Rebellion camp at Trafalgar Square, London.© Sputnik / Demond Cureton
- The Extinction Rebellion 'Red Brigade' forms a procession along the Strand in protest of climate change in London, UK© Sputnik / Demond Cureton
- An activist hold a banner on climate change as protestors stage a sit in at a major road at Trafalgar Square in London, UK© Sputnik / Demond Cureton
- Activists from Extinction Rebellion's 'XR Kids' faction deliver a speech at Trafalgar Square in London, UK© Sputnik / Demond Cureton
All comments
Show new comments (0)