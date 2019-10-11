Register
11 October 2019
    Activists begin chanting and singing at a sit-in in a major road outside Trafalgar Square in London, United Kingdom on Friday 11 October 2019

    Hundreds of Extinction Rebellion Protestors Block Trafalgar Square in London (Photos)

    'Extinction Rebellion' Climate Activists Stage Protests Worldwide
    International eco-activist group, Extinction Rebellion, has staged waves of protests via waves of mass demonstrations, sit-ins and disruptions across the country.

    Extinction Rebellion protests have entered their fifth day on Friday, where activists began blocking a major thruway near the roundabout at Trafalgar Square leading to The Strand.

    Police began forming a massive cordon around the campsite during the sit-in, with no arrests seen at the time. Thousands of arrests have taken place since the demonstrations began on Monday, surpassing 1,000 people.

    XR activists have been blocking roads, bridges and offices during the first week of protests, with tensions culminating on Thursday, where hundreds began blocking terminal entrances and climbing on top of building and planes at London City Airport.

    Sputnik takes a look back at the first week of protests, which are set to last a second week leading up to 20 October. Protests continue to grow as activities have been taking place across 60 cities worldwide, with groups calling upon governments to do more to tackle climate change.

    • Extinction Rebellion protests in London
      Extinction Rebellion protests in London
    • Extinction Rebellion protests in London
      Extinction Rebellion protests in London
    • Extinction Rebellion protests in London
      Extinction Rebellion protests in London
    • A display of the world's largest polluters can be seen at the XR camp at Trafalgar Square in London, UK
    • Extinction Rebellion Protest
    • A Charlie Chaplain impersonator draws chalk outlines of emperor penguins at the Extinction Rebellion camp at Trafalgar Square, London.
    • The Extinction Rebellion 'Red Brigade' forms a procession along the Strand in protest of climate change in London, UK
    • An activist hold a banner on climate change as protestors stage a sit in at a major road at Trafalgar Square in London, UK
      An activist hold a banner on climate change as protestors stage a sit in at a major road at Trafalgar Square in London, UK
    • Activists from Extinction Rebellion's 'XR Kids' faction deliver a speech at Trafalgar Square in London, UK
    Extinction Rebellion protests in London
    'Extinction Rebellion' Climate Activists Stage Protests Worldwide

    demonstrations, protests, rally, climate change, Extinction Rebellion, Extinction Rebellion (XR)
    Votre message a été envoyé!
