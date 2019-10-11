International eco-activist group, Extinction Rebellion, has staged waves of protests via waves of mass demonstrations, sit-ins and disruptions across the country.

Extinction Rebellion protests have entered their fifth day on Friday, where activists began blocking a major thruway near the roundabout at Trafalgar Square leading to The Strand.

Police began forming a massive cordon around the campsite during the sit-in, with no arrests seen at the time. Thousands of arrests have taken place since the demonstrations began on Monday, surpassing 1,000 people.

XR activists have been blocking roads, bridges and offices during the first week of protests, with tensions culminating on Thursday, where hundreds began blocking terminal entrances and climbing on top of building and planes at London City Airport.

Sputnik takes a look back at the first week of protests, which are set to last a second week leading up to 20 October. Protests continue to grow as activities have been taking place across 60 cities worldwide, with groups calling upon governments to do more to tackle climate change.