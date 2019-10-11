Register
14:37 GMT +311 October 2019
    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during a photocall with their newborn son, in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, Windsor, south England, Wednesday May 8, 2019

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Mulling Move to Canada With Baby Archie - Report

    © AP Photo / Dominic Lipinski
    Europe
    by
    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been rumoured to be drawing up plans to leave their home of Frogmore Cottage, while The Sunday Times reported that the couple were drawing up plans for an international job that would have them relocate, most likely to Africa.

    The UK’s Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are considering moving to Canada, a source has revealed in the new issue of Us Weekly.

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have been dogged by the constant tabloid press, may opt out of the conventional royal life and relocate, claims the source, adding:

    “Meghan and Harry have considered moving to Canada, as it’s part of the Commonwealth.”

    Relocating “is an option,” says the source, adding that “Meghan and Harry are considering it for the future.”

    For the 38-year-old Duchess of Sussex the move might not be that stressful, considering she lived in Toronto for several years while filming for her role as Rachel Zane in the USA Network series “Suits.”

    Actress Meghan Markle
    © AP Photo / Evan Agostini
    Actress Meghan Markle

    For now, however, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are relishing the privacy of raising 5-month-old Archie in the typical English countryside where Frogmore Cottage is located, instead of bustling London.

    “The cottage is much more private,” a source told Us in April, noting that Harry, 35, and Meghan are “very happy” with how their new home has turned out.

    As for Meghan, an insider previously told Us, she truly seems to enjoy the quiet life Windsor offers.

    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ride in an open-topped carriage after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018
    © AP Photo / Aaron Chown/pool
    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ride in an open-topped carriage after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018
    “It’s much less complicated to have friends visit and feels less claustrophobic than Kensington Palace,” the source added.

    Rumours of the royal couple exiting their home of Frogmore Cottage have surfaced before.

    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during a photocall with their newborn son, in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, Windsor, south England, Wednesday May 8, 2019. Baby Sussex was born Monday at 5:26 a.m. (0426 GMT; 12:26 a.m. EDT) at an as-yet-undisclosed location.
    © AP Photo / Dominic Lipinski
    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during a photocall with their newborn son, in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, Windsor, south England, Wednesday May 8, 2019. Baby Sussex was born Monday at 5:26 a.m. (0426 GMT; 12:26 a.m. EDT) at an as-yet-undisclosed location.

    Prior to the birth of royal baby Archie in May, The Sunday Times reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were drawing up plans for an international job that would oblige them relocate, most likely to Africa.

    The report indicated the new project would combine work on behalf of the Commonwealth, as well as charity work and a role promoting Britain.

