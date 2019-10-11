Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Mulling Move to Canada With Baby Archie - Report

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been rumoured to be drawing up plans to leave their home of Frogmore Cottage, while The Sunday Times reported that the couple were drawing up plans for an international job that would have them relocate, most likely to Africa.

The UK’s Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are considering moving to Canada, a source has revealed in the new issue of Us Weekly.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have been dogged by the constant tabloid press, may opt out of the conventional royal life and relocate, claims the source, adding:

“Meghan and Harry have considered moving to Canada, as it’s part of the Commonwealth.”

Relocating “is an option,” says the source, adding that “Meghan and Harry are considering it for the future.”

For the 38-year-old Duchess of Sussex the move might not be that stressful, considering she lived in Toronto for several years while filming for her role as Rachel Zane in the USA Network series “Suits.”

For now, however, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are relishing the privacy of raising 5-month-old Archie in the typical English countryside where Frogmore Cottage is located, instead of bustling London.

“The cottage is much more private,” a source told Us in April, noting that Harry, 35, and Meghan are “very happy” with how their new home has turned out.

As for Meghan, an insider previously told Us, she truly seems to enjoy the quiet life Windsor offers.

“It’s much less complicated to have friends visit and feels less claustrophobic than Kensington Palace,” the source added.

Rumours of the royal couple exiting their home of Frogmore Cottage have surfaced before.

The report indicated the new project would combine work on behalf of the Commonwealth, as well as charity work and a role promoting Britain.