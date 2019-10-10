Earlier, Halle police said that Wednesday's attack left two people killed and two more injured. A hand grenade was also reportedly thrown at a Jewish cemetery.

Germany's federal prosecutor said that the man suspected of attacking the synagogue in eastern Germany on Wednesday wanted to carry out a massacre in the Jewish house of worship and inspire others to commit similar attacks.

"What we experienced yesterday was terrorism. According to our findings, the suspect Stephan B. aimed to carry out a massacre," the federal prosecutor said.

He added that the suspect seemed to have built several of his own weapons, and that explosives were found in the car.

The shooting near a synagogue in the German city of Halle was perpetrated by Stephan Balliet, according to German media reports.

Halle police said that Wednesday's attack left two people killed and two more injured. A hand grenade was also reportedly thrown at a Jewish cemetery. Police have arrested the suspected gunman. Following the attack, police boosted security measures at train stations, airports and in synagogues across Germany.

The attack took place during Yom Kippur, one of the main holidays in Judaism, which was celebrated from Tuesday to Wednesday this year.