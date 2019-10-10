Aftermath of Deadly Synagogue Shooting in Halle, Germany – Video

The attack took place on Wednesday left two people killed and as many injured, according to the police. There were around 80 people inside the synagogue at the time of the attack.

Two people were killed in a shooting near a synagogue in Halle, Germany; the attack took place during Yom Kippur, one of the main holidays in Judaism, which was celebrated from Tuesday to Wednesday this year.

German media have reported that the suspected gunman, arrested by police after the attack, was Stephan Balliet, a 27-year-old German citizen, who broadcast his attack online and expressed anti-Semitic, anti-immigrant, and anti-feminist sentiments.

