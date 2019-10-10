Register
14:11 GMT +310 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    People place candles at central market square in Halle, Germany October 10, 2019, after two people were killed in a shooting

    German Synagogue Shooter Pledged to Kill ‘Anti-Whites, Jews Preferred’ in Purported Manifesto

    © REUTERS / FABRIZIO BENSCH
    Europe
    Get short URL
    110
    Subscribe

    A PDF document appearing to be the manifesto of the Halle shooter has emerged online, showing that the man took inspiration from anti-Semitism and internet culture.

    Rita Katz, a terrorism analyst and head of SITE Intelligence Group, which tracks the online activity of extremist organisations, has said that the Halle shooter’s manifesto was apparently created on 1 October, a week before the attack.

    The purported document, posted on an online forum prior to the shooting, is 10 pages long and written in English. It lists the homemade weapons used in the attack, including a “Luty SMG 9mm Parabellum,” a “12 gauge Slam-Bang shotgun,” a “single shot .38 special pistol,” a “Plastic Luty,” a “Short Slam-Bang shotgun,” a Smith carbine, and a longsword, as well various bombs and hand grenades.

    The document, whose authenticity is yet to be verified, appears to be filled with extremist sentiment and references to the subculture of image boards. Some of the stated goals are to “prove the viability of improvised weapons” and to “kill as many anti-whites as possible, Jews preferred.”

    The manifesto also provides a detailed plan to attack the synagogue in Halle on Wednesday, during Yom Kippur. The shooter apparently chose the Jewish holy day for the attack because that’s when even non-religious Jews are often visiting the site.

    He went ahead with his plans that very day and filmed himself launching into a diatribe against women and Jews with a head-mounted camera when heading to the synagogue, but failed to force his way through the locked gates of the building.

    Appearing to improvise, he then shot dead a random woman in the street and a man inside a nearby kebab shop, before being captured by police. At least two other people were reportedly injured. The gunman was identified as Stephan Balliet, 27.

    The rampage was streamed live for half an hour on Amazon's Twitch service – in an eerily similar way to the March Christchurch shooting in New Zealand – and was watched by more than 2,000 people before Twitch removed the stream.

    The attack was condemned by the German government, as well as local and international Jewish associations, but the authorities came under fire for failing to provide adequate security to Jewish worshippers on the day of the attack.

    “It is scandalous that the synagogue in Halle is not protected by police on a holiday like Yom Kippur,” said Josef Schuster, head of the Central Council of Jews in Germany.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A visitor and a cosplayer at the IgroMir 2019 exhibition and the Comic Con Russia 2019 festival at the International Crocus Expo Exhibition Centre in Moscow.
    Fear and Horror in Moscow: The Brightest Moments of Comic Con Russia Festival
    Destroy & Conquer?
    Destroy & Conquer?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse