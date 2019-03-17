Facebook Says Removed 1.5 Million Videos of NZ Mosque Shooting in First 24 Hours

The US-based social media giant said Saturday it had also removed all edited versions of the Friday's Christchurch massacre that do not show "graphic content".

Facebook stressed in a statement that the measure was taken "out of respect for the people affected by this tragedy".

According to the company's New Zealand office, Facebook continues "to work around the clock to remove violating content".

The violent shooting in two mosques rocked New Zealand's eastern city of Christchurch on Friday, leaving 50 killed and dozens injured. New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called the shooting a terrorist act, saying it was the country's "darkest day".

Local media reported, citing eyewitnesses, that a man wearing a helmet, glasses and an army-style jacket opened automatic fire in a mosque with an estimated 300 people inside. The gunman identified as Brenton Tarrant, 28, live streamed the massacre that instantly went viral in the social media.

