UAE, Switzerland Removed From EU's Blacklist of Tax Havens

In late 2017, Brussels issued a blacklist of non-cooperative jurisdictions which are not doing enough to tackle tax evasion or to fight money laundering, and a grey list of countries that are not transparent enough to comply with the bloc's regulations.

The EU has removed the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland and the Marshall Islands from its list of countries that are thought to act as tax havens.

The EU list of non-cooperative tax jurisdictions was initially proposed in 2016 as a tool for EU member states to avoid external risks of tax abuse. The first list of third countries with problematic tax governance standards was published in December 2017 and included American Samoa, Guam and the US Virgin Islands.

At that time the Council also placed a number of countries into its so-called "Gray List," providing them with recommendations to bring their tax transparency standards into line with international norms. The Council has reported that over 20 countries, out of the 92 taken into consideration, have taken steps to improve their tax governance.

According to the Council, it would continue to regularly review and update the list in the coming years to take into account evolving criteria and deadlines for jurisdictions to deliver on their commitments to improving their tax governance.