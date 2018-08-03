Register
00:26 GMT +304 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Moscow City International Business Center

    Putin Signs 'Tax Havens Bill' to Shield Russian Companies From Foreign Sanctions

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 70

    Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a package of laws allowing Russia-controlled foreign offshore companies to be re-registered in offshore financial centers (OFCs) established in Russia's Kaliningrad Region and Primorsky Territory in order to minimize the possible consequences of sanctions and political risks from foreign countries.

    The legislation establishes the procedure of creating such areas on the Oktyabrsky Island in Kaliningrad and the Russky Island in Vladivostok, providing an opportunity for foreign-registered companies to become subject to Russia's jurisdiction in a process known as redomiciliation and obtain the status of an international company.

    Aluminum giant Rusal, Sayanogorsk, Russia
    © Sputnik / Alexander Kryazhev
    Russia's Rusal Provided US Treasury a Plan for Removing Sanctions - Mnuchin
    To do this, it will not be necessary to liquidate the company abroad, it will be enough to withdraw it from registration, register in the OFC and obtain the status of an international company.

    The status of an international company is provided simultaneously with the state registration of the company in a single state register of legal entities, but the company must commit to investing at least 50 million rubles ($790,000) within six months from the date of state registration, and also meet a number of other requirements.

    The re-registered company that received the international status is recognized as a foreign organization (non-resident), and at the same time as a Russian tax agent (resident). An international company will be free to carry out currency transactions and settlements stipulated by Russian legislation for non-residents without restrictions and to enjoy certain tax benefits as a resident at the same time.

    For the international holding companies (IHC), tax for income received as dividends, as well as for sale of shares in the authorized capital of Russian or foreign organizations, is nullified.

    A view of Moscow City international business center
    © Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
    Russian Economy Shows Steady Growth Despite Western Sanctions
    Tax on income received before 2029 by foreign entities in the form of dividends on shares of an IHC, which are public companies at the date of payment, will be 5 percent. In fact, foreign companies' tax regime after redomiciliation would be no worse than they had in offshore.

    The legislation also establishes an accelerated procedure for enforcing the decisions of permanent arbitration courts for disputes within the OFC — 14 days or less. At the same time, the party to the dispute has seven days to submit its objections from the date of the application.

    The law also stipulates that personal yachts and other vessels not used for merchant shipping that belong to an OFC member and are registered abroad can be registered in the Russian open register of vessels only after they have been withdrawn from the register of vessels of a foreign state and the evidence confirming this fact is provided.

    Related:

    Russian Economy Prepared For Possible New Sanctions From G7 Nations – Lawmaker
    Anti-Russian Sanctions: 'We're the Ones Provoking, Killing our Economy' – NGO VP
    China-Russia Trade May Exceed $100Bln Due to Russian Economy's Recovery - China
    Another Round of Sanctions ‘May Have a Healthy Effect on the Russian Economy'
    New US Sanctions Pose No Serious Threat to Russian Economy, Russians - Medvedev
    Tags:
    tax haven, economy, law, risks, offshore, taxes, Vladimir Putin, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: July 28 - August 3
    This Week in Pictures: July 28 - August 3
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse