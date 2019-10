Deutsche Bahn closed the train station in Halle in connection with the shooting at the city synagogue, the company said on Twitter.

At least two people were killed in a shooting near a synagogue in Germany's Halle on Wednesday, Bild reported. One person was detained, the police say.

According to Bild, the perpetrators fired several shots with a submachine gun, shot a woman and injured several people.

