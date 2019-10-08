Unknown Suspect Tried to Blind F-16 Pilot With Laser on Dutch-Belgian Border - Police

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The incident occurred on Monday evening. According to media reports, the pilot was able to safely land the fighter jet at the airbase in Kleine-Brogel.

An unknown suspect has attempted to blind a Belgian Air Force pilot with a laser while the latter was performing a training flight near the Dutch border in a F-16 jet, the Limburg police said on Tuesday.

"This is dangerous and illegal. Unfortunately, no suspects have been found yet. If you have any information on this incident, call us," the police said.

Last year, a court in the Belgian city of Hasselt ordered a suspended sentence and fine of 1.200 euros ($1,300) for a local resident who tried doing the same thing as a plane was taking off from an airbase.