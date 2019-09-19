Belgian F-16 Crashes in Morbihan, France - Report

A Belgian F-16 fighter jet has crashed during military drills, two pilots managed to eject, according to Ouest-France website.
The reports say that one of the pilots was stuck on a high-voltage line after ejecting and was wounded.
According to Ouest-France, a residential building was hit during the crash. However, there were no injuries, residents had been evacuated earlier.
CRASH : Un avion militaire belge F-16 s'est écrasé à Pluvigner, dans le #Morbihan. Les deux pilotes indemnes ont pu s’éjecter, l'un est actuellement suspendu sur une ligne à haute tension (Le Télégramme). pic.twitter.com/HzKyMgLhEM— Infos Françaises (@InfosFrancaises) September 19, 2019
Forty firefighters and twenty rescue teams from Sdis du Morbihan are currently mobilised, reports say.
Un avion militaire F16 belge s'écrase dans le #Morbihan via @bleuarmorique https://t.co/Sw0EpdRsmi pic.twitter.com/6UqM4zqEGc— FB Armorique (@bleuarmorique) September 19, 2019
