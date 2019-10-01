Tory Party Conference Lockdown Reportedly Caused by 'Punch-Up' Between MP and Security

The Conservative Party Conference is taking place amid the continuing pressure Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been facing over his Brexit plan.

A 'punch-up' broke out at the Conservative Party Conference when MP Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown made an attempt to get in without a pass, Metro has reported.

The paper also quoted the MP, who had a brawl with security, as saying: "I don't want to comment on it, really."

Earlier, police said that the incident at UK PM Johnson's Conservative Party Conference was resolved without any breach of security.

Initially, Reuters reported from the scene that an area of the conference centre where Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party is holding its annual gathering was on lockdown. According to the agency, police officers were seen entering the 'International Lounge" of the Manchester Central Convention Complex.

Reports about the Tory conference being on lockdown have sparked a wave of memes on social media.

Conservative Party conference lockdown – claims senior Tory MP invovled in fight



​Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Tuesday that his administration had agreed on a 'very good' Brexit plan that would be presented in Brussels within a few days.