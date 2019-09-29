Russian National Detained in Spain at US Request Denies Online Fraud Charges - Lawyer

MADRID (Sputnik) - A Russian national detained in the Spanish Valencia airport upon an international warrant issued by the United States denies the allegations, the lawyer, according to lawyer Elena Taranova.

"The Spanish court has only confirmed the participation of the defendant's lawyer in the process. The only documents the defense got is a brief description of the charges against my defendant, who denies them", Taranova said.

The lawyer added that the United States demanded the extradition of the defendant. She did not, however, reveal the key points of the accusations.

Earlier in the day, the Russian embassy in Spain confirmed the detention of the national and said that a local lawyer took his case.

The man was detained on September 20 upon the arrival in Spain, where he traveled together with his wife and son.

According to local media reports, the man is accused of involvement in large-scale online fraud activities with the use of fake documents, which is investigated by the FBI.