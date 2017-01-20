Russian Programmer, Arrested in Spain, Suspected of Creating Banking Trojan

MADRID (Sputnik) — It said Lisov is "one of the most important Russian hackers wanted by the United States." He is suspected "of computer hacking and fraud with the use of electronic means". The damage is estimated at $5 million.

According to the statement, the programmer was detained during his attempt to leave Spain and to head for yet another EU member state.

Lisov, 31, was detained at the airport in Barcelona January 13 , on a family vacation, Lisov's wife told the RT broadcaster Thursday. She said Spanish police officers had told her the detention was carried out at the request of the FBI and Interpol.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow would not tolerate the infringement of Russian nationals’ rights anywhere in the world if such citizens were not engaged in illegal activities.

On Thursday, a spokesperson at Spain's National Police Corps told RIA Novosti that Lisov was detained on possible suspicion of bank fraud. Later on Thursday, a spokesperson for the Spanish National Court told RIA Novosti that Lisov was suspected by the United States of cyberfraud.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!